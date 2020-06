June 18 (Reuters) - Amcorp Properties Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 36.6 MILLION RGT

* EXPECTS COMING FY TO BE CHALLENGING DUE TO WEAK SENTIMENTS FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 49.4 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 14.7 MILLION RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: