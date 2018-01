BRIEF-AMD Sees Double Digit Percent Growth In 2018 Annual Revenue

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS FOR Q1 2018, EXPECTS INVENTORY TO BE UP SEQUENTIALLY IN SUPPORT OF HIGHER REVENUE‍​

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS FOR Q1 2018, EXPECTS NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 36% - SEC FILING

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC - FOR FISCAL 2018, AMD EXPECTS DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS TAX RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 10% OF PRE-TAX INCOME FOR 2018

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC - SEES FISCAL 2018 GREATER THAN 36% NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS HAD A ONE-TIME $18 MILLION TAX CREDIT IN QUARTER AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM Source text: (bit.ly/2rN4hxO) Further company coverage: