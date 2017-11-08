FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amdocs limited reports Q4 gaap EPS of $0.73
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

BRIEF-Amdocs limited reports Q4 gaap EPS of $0.73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd

* Amdocs limited reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue $980 million versus I/B/E/S view $977.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 0 to 4 percent

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue about $960 million to $1.0 billion

* Additional $800m share repurchase program authorized​

* Board of directors also approved an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.22 per share to $0.25 per share​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 ‍gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 3.0-9.0% year-over-year​

* Sees FY 2018 ‍non-gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.0%-8.0% year-over-year​

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $4.04, revenue view $4.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

