BRIEF-Amdocs limited reports Q4 gaap EPS of $0.73

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd
* Amdocs limited reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $980 million versus I/B/E/S view $977.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 0 to 4 percent
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue about $960 million to $1.0 billion
* Additional $800m share repurchase program authorized
* Board of directors also approved an increase in company’s quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.22 per share to $0.25 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $990.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 3.0-9.0% year-over-year
* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.0%-8.0% year-over-year
* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 4.0%-8.0% year-over-year

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $4.04, revenue view $4.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S