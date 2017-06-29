BRIEF-Amec Foster issues update on non-core disposal programme

June 29 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc:

* Update on non-core disposal programme

* ‍Decision to retain European nuclear business​

* ‍North american nuclear operations disposal to continue​

* In consultation with board of John Wood Group, board of Amec Foster Wheeler has decided to retain European nuclear business​

* ‍Co to proceed only with disposal of North American business, completion of which is expected later this year​

* Iin full year results for 2016, North American nuclear operations contributed revenue of 83 mln stg and trading profit of 1 mln stg​