April 15 (Reuters) - Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd:

* AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD - ADVISED BY ASSET MANAGER, AMEDEO THAT EMIRATES ARE SEEKING FROM COMPANY SOME FORM OF FINANCIAL ACCOMMODATION

* AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD - BOARD HAS ASKED ITS ASSET MANAGER TO CONTINUE ITS NEGOTIATION WITH EMIRATES

* AMEDEO AIR FOUR PLUS LTD - BOARD IS OF VIEW THAT TALKS ARE UNLIKELY TO BE CONCLUDED SPEEDILY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: