BRIEF-AMEDICA ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp:

* AMEDICA ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* ‍SPECIAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE AT 9:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME ON OCTOBER 10, 2017​

* ADJOURNMENT IS TO ALLOW FOR SOLICITATION OF ADDITIONAL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL CONTAINED IN DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT FILED ON JULY 28​

* ‍ADJOURNMENT IS TO ALLOW FOR SOLICITATION OF VOTES IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL CONTAINED IN DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT REGARDING REVERSE SPLIT OF STOCK​