May 10 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp:

* AMEDICA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $15,000,000 PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS CONSISTING OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND WARRANTS

* AMEDICA CORP - OFFERING WILL BE PRICED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $1,000 PER UNIT