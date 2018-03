March 15 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp:

* AMEDICA GRANTED EXTENSION BY NASDAQ TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING RULE

* AMEDICA CORP - ‍EXTENSION UNTIL JUNE 29, 2018 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULE 5620(A) WITH THE NASDAQ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)