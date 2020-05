May 6 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* AMEDISYS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AMEDISYS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96

* AMEDISYS INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* AMEDISYS INC - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW OUR FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* AMEDISYS INC - QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $24.4 MILLION TO $491.7 MILLION