BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on october 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four florida home health care centers- SEC filing ​

* Amedisys- as a result of restructuring actions, co incurred non-recurring charges of approximately $2.0 million during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys-As a result of restructuring actions, ‍expects to incur additional non-recurring charges in range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million during Q4 of 2017​

* Amedisys - upon completion of restructure company anticipates an annual improvement in EBITDA in range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million in 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2xQ9pRc) Further company coverage:

