April 27 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* AMEDISYS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASERACARE HOSPICE

* AMEDISYS INC - DEAL FOR CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $235 MILLION

* AMEDISYS - WILL NOT USE ANY OF FUNDS RECEIVED FROM PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES EMERGENCY FUND TO FUND DEAL