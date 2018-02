BRIEF-Amer Sports Q4 EBIT Above Expectations At EUR ‍85.9​ Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - AMER SPORTS OYJ:

* REG-AMER SPORTS CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 2017: STRONG Q4 FINISHING ANOTHER RECORD YEAR WITH BROAD-BASED IMPROVEMENT

* Q4 EBIT EUR ‍85.9​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 84.7 MILLION)

* Q4 NET SALES EUR 803.1 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 791 MILLION)

* ‍IS PROPOSING A CAPITAL REPAYMENT OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE (0.62)​

* IN 2018, NET SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AS WELL AS EBIT EXCLUDING. IAC ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)