May 14 (Reuters) - Ameren Illinois Co:

* AMEREN ILLINOIS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS OFFERING DUE 2028

* AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: