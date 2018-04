April 4 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp:

* AMEREN MISSOURI ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS OFFERING DUE 2048

* ‍PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​