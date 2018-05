May 1 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc:

* AMERESCO INC SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.60 TO $0.70

* AMERESCO INC Q1 NON-GAAP SHR $0.16

* AMERESCO INC Q1 SHR $0.15

* AMERESCO INC Q1 REVENUE $167.4 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $140 MLN

* AMERESCO INC Q1 SHR VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERESCO REAFFIRMS 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* AMERESCO INC - TOTAL PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $1.9 BLN AT QTR-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: