FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ameri Holdings

* Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on the Nasdaq Capital Market

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share at price of $4.115 per share​

* Shares of company’s common stock will be listed for trading on November 17, 2017 under symbol “AMRH” on Nasdaq Capital Market​

* Pricing of public offering warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.5 million shares of common stock at price of $0.01 per warrant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Ameri Holdings]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.