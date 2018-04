April 2 (Reuters) - Ameri Holdings Inc:

* AMERI100 ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EBITDA PROFITABILITY FOR 2018​

* ‍REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA PROFITABILITY DURING FIRST-HALF OF 2018​