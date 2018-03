March 2 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors LP :

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. ANNOUNCES NEW UNIT REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS - BOARD OF BURLINGTON CAPITAL AUTHORIZED NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO 268,575 BENEFICIAL UNIT CERTIFICATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: