May 7 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors LP :

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. REPORTS INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE TO $16.5 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER BASIC UNIT $0.09