BRIEF-American Airlines Announces Additional Adjustments To Its Schedule In Response To Decreased Travel Demand Due To Coronavirus

March 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS SCHEDULE IN RESPONSE TO DECREASED TRAVEL DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* REDUCE INTERNATIONAL CAPACITY FOR SUMMER SEASON BY 34% VERSUS PREVIOUS SELLING SCHEDULE

* CONTINUE TO OPERATE FLIGHTS TO AND FROM EUROPE FOR UP TO SEVEN DAYS TO ENSURE CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES CAN RETURN HOME

* REDUCE SERVICE TO SOUTH AMERICA, INCLUDING A SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS TO ARGENTINA

* SUSPENDED FLIGHTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME AS EARLY AS MAY 7

* 50% REDUCTION IN APRIL TRANS-ATLANTIC CAPACITY

* DELAYING START OF SOME SEASONAL ROUTES TO EARLY MAY

* AMERICAN - HAS OFFERED TO WAIVE CHANGE FEES FOR CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED TICKETS PRIOR TO MARCH 11 FOR TRAVEL TO EUROPE, INCLUDING UK, THROUGH MAY 31