BRIEF-American Airlines Announces Pricing Of Senior Secured Notes

June 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* IT PRICED $2.5 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.75% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* NOTES WILL HAVE AN INTEREST RATE OF 11.75% PER ANNUM AND ARE BEING ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 99% OF THEIR FACE VALUE

* SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.5 BILLION

* DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $500 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY ON INCREASED DEMAND FROM INVESTORS IN NOTES OFFERING