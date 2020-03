BRIEF-American Airlines CEO Says Contacted By Numerous Banks Interested In Lending To Co

March 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO - IN RECENT WEEKS WE'VE BEEN CONTACTED BY NUMEROUS BANKS INTERESTED IN LENDING TO CO- CONFERENCE

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO ON COST REDUCTIONS- LOOKING AT PUSHING OUT PILOT TRAINING CLASSES AS WELL LOOKING AT ALL OF OUR AIRPORT COSTS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO - CONSIDERING BORROWING OPPORTUNITIES AS EVENTS UNFOLD, BUT WITH A FOCUS ON SHORT-TERM OR PREPAYABLE FINANCING- CONFERENCE