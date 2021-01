BRIEF-American Airlines CEO Says Unions Talking To Lawmakers About More Aid For Airlines Under New Covid-19 Relief Proposal

American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO SAYS TALKING TO GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO LOOK AT IMPACT OF COVID-19 TESTING ON DOMESTIC FLIGHTS, THINKS IT WOULD BE ‘DIFFICULT’- CONF. CALL

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO SAYS UNIONS TALKING TO LAWMAKERS ABOUT MORE AID FOR AIRLINES UNDER NEW COVID-19 RELIEF PROPOSAL

* AMERICAN AIRLINES CEO SAYS TALKING TO ITS UNIONS ABOUT OPTIONS ONCE CURRENT GOVERNMENT PAYROLL SUPPORT EXPIRES ON APRIL 1 GIVEN DEMAND OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: