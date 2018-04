BRIEF-American Airlines Expects To Spend $3.7 Bln In Capex In 2018

April 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* TAX NET SPECIAL ITEMS IN Q1 WILL APPROXIMATE $195 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018

* EXPECTS TO PAY AN AVERAGE OF BETWEEN $2.08 AND $2.13 PER GALLON OF CONSOLIDATED JET FUEL (INCLUDING TAXES) IN Q1

* CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

* EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PERCENT IN EACH YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 3.0 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

* EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: