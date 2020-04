April 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES -IN CONSIDERATION FOR PAYROLL SUPPORT PROGRAM GRANT, TO ISSUE TO TREASURY WARRANTS TO PURCHASE ABOUT 13.7 MILLION SHARES AT $12.51/SHARE

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - TREASURY WARRANTS WILL EXPIRE FIVE YEARS AFTER ISSUANCE, AND WILL BE EXERCISABLE EITHER THROUGH NET SHARE SETTLEMENT OR CASH Source: (bit.ly/34BdIQK) Further company coverage: