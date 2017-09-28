FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 2 percent for 2018 - SEC filing‍​

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 1 to 2 percent for 2019 & 2020 ‍​

* Says sees capital expenditures of $3.2 billion for 2018, $4.3 billion for 2019, $4.1 billion for 2020

* Says estimated impact upon adoption on Jan 1, 2018 of new FASB revenue recognition standard will be $3.5 billion charge to retained earnings‍​

* Says starting in 2018, guidance will be on consolidated basis ‍​

* Says prior year to be adjusted for comparison to reflect about $300 million rise in passenger revenue,pretax income after adoption of new revenue standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.