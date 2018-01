BRIEF-‍American Airlines​ Says 2017 Total System Capacity Was Up About 1 Pct Vs 2016

Jan 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* ‍AMERICAN AIRLINES​ SAYS EXPECTS Q4 TRASM TO BE UP 5.0 PERCENT TO 6.0 PERCENT, VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF UP 2.5 PERCENT TO 4.5 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - CO EXPECTS PRE-TAX NET SPECIAL ITEMS IN Q4 WILL APPROXIMATE $315 MILLION - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 5.5 PERCENT IN 2017

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - EXPECTS TO RECORD SPECIAL $10 MILLION NON-CASH CREDIT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 TO REFLECT IMPACT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

* ‍AMERICAN AIRLINES​ - CHANGE IN Q4 TRASM GUIDANCE DUE TO IMPROVING YIELDS IN ALL GEOGRAPHIC REGIONS, HIGHER THAN EXPECTED DOMESTIC CLOSE-IN BOOKINGS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS 2017 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY WAS UP ABOUT 1 PERCENT VERSUS. 2016

* ‍AMERICAN AIRLINES​ - SEES Q4 PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE ABOUT 6.5 TO 7.0 PERCENT, VERSUS. PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 4.5 TO 6.5 PERCENT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - IN 2017, TOOK DELIVERY OF 57 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT CONSISTING 20 A321 AIRCRAFT, 20 B738 AIRCRAFT, 4 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT, AMONG OTHERS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC - SEES Q4 ASMS ABOUT 59.1 BILLION ‍​

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS IN 2017, REDUCED REGIONAL FLEET COUNTS BY NET OF 9 AIRCRAFT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS IN 2017, RETIRED 39 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT, INCLUDING 3 A320 AIRCRAFT, 17 B757 AIRCRAFT, 7 B763 AIRCRAFT AND 12 MD80 AIRCRAFT