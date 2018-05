BRIEF-American Airlines Says Co Agreed To Purchase 15 Additional Embraer E175 Regional Aircraft From Embraer S.A.

May 3 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP SAYS AMERICAN AIRLINES INC ON MAY 2 AGREED TO PURCHASE FROM EMBRAER S.A. 15 ADDITIONAL EMBRAER E175 REGIONAL AIRCRAFT - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED BETWEEN MARCH 2019 & NOV 2019 -SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - AMERICAN AIRLINES INC ON MAY 2 ALSO OBTAINED AN OPTION TO PURCHASE AN ADDITIONAL 15 E175 AIRCRAFT FROM EMBRAER S.A.