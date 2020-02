Feb 19 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONTINUES TO INCUR FINANCIAL DAMAGES IN 2020 DUE TO THE GROUNDING OF THE BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS EXPECT DISCUSSIONS TO CONTINUE WITH BOEING FOR FURTHER COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGES Source text: [bit.ly/2V6fzum] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)