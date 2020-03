BRIEF-American Airlines Says Demand Environment Remains Very Fluid Due To Covid-19, Suspended Q1 And FY 2020 Guidance

March 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - DEMAND ENVIRONMENT REMAINS VERY FLUID DUE TO COVID-19, SUSPENDED Q1 AND FY 2020 GUIDANCE

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - DECLINE IN FUEL PRICE ALONE IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE ABOUT $3 BILLION IN 2020 COST SAVINGS VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2020 WILL BE LOW-COST AND EFFICIENT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - COVID-19 HAS CREATED UNCERTAINTY, BUT AMERICAN IS WELL-POSITIONED TO MANAGE THROUGH IT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - HAVE OVER $7.31 BILLION IN LIQUIDITY AS OF MARCH 9 2020

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - HAVE NO LARGE NEAR-TERM MATURITIES UNTIL 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2wIzxRB) Further company coverage: