BRIEF-American Airlines Says Expects Q2 TRASM To Be Up About 1.5 To 3.5 Pct Year-Over-Year

April 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS EXPECTS Q2 TRASM TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 1.5 TO 3.5 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VERSUS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES - CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PERCENT

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - Q2 CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 3.5 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP - IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT