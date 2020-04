BRIEF-American Airlines Says To Receive $5.8 Billion In Payroll Support From U.S. Department Of The Treasury

American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS TO RECEIVE $5.8 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

* AMERICAN SAYS FUNDS WILL COME IN TWO FORMS: A DIRECT GRANT OF $4.1 BILLION, AND A LOW-INTEREST RATE LOAN OF $1.7 BILLION

* AMERICAN SAYS ALSO EXPECTS TO SEPARATELY APPLY FOR A LOAN FROM THE U.S. TREASURY OF APPROXIMATELY $4.75 BILLION

* AMERICAN SAYS THE AID PROTECTS EMPLOYEES FROM INVOLUNTARY FURLOUGHS OR PAY RATE REDUCTIONS THROUGH SEPT. 30