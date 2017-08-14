FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-American Airlines, Trustee enters into a note purchase agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:41 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-American Airlines, Trustee enters into a note purchase agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc

* American Airlines Inc - ‍on August 14, 2017, American Airlines Inc, Trustee entered into a note purchase agreement​

* American Airlines - ‍note purchase agreement provides for future issuance by American of equipment note in aggregate principal amount of $796.9 million

* American Airlines Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, Trustee to enter into participation agreement substantially in form of form of participation agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2w4m05j) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.