May 1 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc:

* AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $2.01 TO $2.09

* QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR Q1

* AFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 FFO PER DILUTED SHARE