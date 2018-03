March 12 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING COMMENCES TENDER OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION FOR ITS 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS - ‍TENDERED NOTES MAY BE WITHDRAWN ON MARCH 23, 2018​