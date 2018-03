March 12 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING - UNIT ‍PLANNING PUBLIC OFFERING OF $350 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING -TO USE PROCEEDS,CASH ON HAND AND/OR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO FUND REPURCHASE OF 6.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: