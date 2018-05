May 2 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc:

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC - DECLARED DIVIDEND IS A 4.5 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.44 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: