BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q1 FFO Per Share $0.65

April 23 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc :

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $2.51 TO $2.60

* Q1 REVENUE $220.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.7 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.62

* QTRLY SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME (“NOI”) GREW BY 0.1 PERCENT OVER Q1 2017

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES - EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS

* ACHIEVED SAME STORE AVERAGE PHYSICAL OCCUPANCY OF 96.2 PERCENT FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED TO 96.9 PERCENT FOR Q1 2017

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES- CONSISTENT WITH 2018 GUIDANCE, SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE DURING Q2

* MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: