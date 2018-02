BRIEF-American Campus Communities Reports Q4 FFO Per Share $0.75

Feb 20 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc:

* AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $2.51 TO $2.60

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11.6 PERCENT TO $227.6 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.72

* ‍SAME STORE AVERAGE PHYSICAL OCCUPANCY OF 96.7 PERCENT FOR Q4 2017 COMPARED TO 97.6 PERCENT FOR Q4 2016​

* SEES ‍ 2018 FFOM IN RANGE OF $2.33 TO $2.43 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE​

* GREW QTRLY SAME STORE NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) BY 4.2 PERCENT OVER Q4 PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: