BRIEF-American Eagle - Fom Early March, Co Experienced Significant Reduction In Customer Traffic & Demand From Continued Spread Of COVID-19

April 22 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* AMERICAN EAGLE - COMMENCING IN EARLY MARCH, CO EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC & DEMAND RESULTING FROM CONTINUED SPREAD OF COVID-19

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - COMPARABLE PERIOD SALES PERFORMANCE FROM FEB 2 THROUGH EARLY MARCH WAS CONSISTENT WITH Q4 2019 COMPARABLE PERIOD SALES PERFORMANCE

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS SAYS IT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER AND FOR FISCAL 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY ADVERSELY IMPACTED - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - HAVE WITHDRAWN FISCAL 2020 OUTLOOK ISSUED ON MARCH 4, 2020

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - SUSPENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DEFERRED PAYMENT OF Q1 CASH DIVIDEND

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - PLAN TO INTRODUCE CURBSIDE PICK-UP BY APRIL 27

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS OF STORE, FIELD AND CORPORATE ASSOCIATES BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2020

* AMERICAN EAGLE - PLANNED REDUCTIONS TO CAPEX ACROSS STORES, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND OTHER PROJECTS OF AT LEAST $100 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - AS OF MARCH 16, 2020, DREW $330 MILLION ON $400 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - BELIEVES THAT COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO MEET ITS MEDIUM-TERM NEEDS

* AMERICAN EAGLE - FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, CO BELIEVES THAT ON-HAND LIQUIDITY WOULD ENABLE IT TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS BEYOND FISCAL 2020

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS HAD AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - $330 MILLION DRAW NOT INCLUDING $7.9 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING STAND-BY LETTERS OF CREDIT

* AMERICAN EAGLE - EXPECT TO BE IMPACTED BY DETERIORATION IN ECONOMIC CONDITIONS IN U.S., WHICH POTENTIALLY COULD IMPACT DISCRETIONARY CONSUMER SPENDING

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - EXPECT RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDING MAY 2, 2020 AND BEYOND WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN A SIGNIFICANT MANNER

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - DIGITAL SALES GROWTH HAS ACCELERATED SINCE FIRST DAY THAT STORES WERE CLOSED

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - HAVE HAD PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH VENDORS TO REDUCE PURCHASES AND EXTEND TERMS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - HAVE HAD PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CO’S LANDLORDS REGARDING EXTENSION OF PAYMENT TERMS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC - HAVE APPROXIMATELY $490 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WHICH INCLUDES PROCEEDS FROM REVOLVER DRAWDOWN