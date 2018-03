BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Q4 Revenue Rose 12 Pct To $1.23 Bln

March 8 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR SALES

* RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $1.21 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $180 MILLION TO $190 MILLION

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - “WE STARTED SPRING SEASON WITH POSITIVE MOMENTUM, POSITIONING US WELL FOR STRONG RESULTS IN 2018”

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375PER SHARE

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - ENDED YEAR WITH TOTAL OF 1,047 STORES

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017​

* TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MILLION

* SEES Q1 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* EXPECTS Q1 2018 EPS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.20 TO $0.22

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS - ENCOURAGED WITH IMPROVED BRICK AND MORTAR TRENDS IN QUARTER, DELIVERING POSITIVE SALES COMPS IN AMERICAN EAGLE & AERIE STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: