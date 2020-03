March 3 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART, SENIOR NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS WILL ISSUE NOTES ONLY IN REGISTERED FORM IN DENOMINATIONS OF $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source text : (bit.ly/38hxC3G) Further company coverage: