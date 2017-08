Aug 8 (Reuters) - American Electric Technologies Inc :

* Aeti announces 61% quarterly revenue growth

* Q2 revenue $13 million

* American electric technologies - reported quarter end backlog of $22.7 million, down $3.9 million from $26.6 million reported at end of q1 2017; qtrly loss per share $0.13