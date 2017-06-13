FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-American Equity announces proposed $500 mln offering of notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-American Equity announces proposed $500 mln offering of notes

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-

* American Equity announces proposed $500 million offering of notes

* American Equity Investment Life - intends to launch public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 pursuant to effective shelf registration statement filed with sec on sept. 22, 2015

* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to redeem all of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* American Equity Investment Life - also intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to prepay in full co's $100 million term loan that matures on september 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.