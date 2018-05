May 23 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:

* AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING - NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

* AMERICAN EQUITY - DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: