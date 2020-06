June 10 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co:

* PRICES $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK

* INTENDS TO LIST DEPOSITARY SHARES ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL “AELPRB”

* PRICED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF 12 MILLION DEPOSITARY SHARES

* EACH DEPOSITARY SHARE REPRESENTS VALUE EQUIVALENT TO $25.00 PER DEPOSITARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: