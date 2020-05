May 6 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co :

* AMERICAN EQUITY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.67

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.57

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT MAR 31, WERE $53.3 BILLION, A 0.2% INCREASE FROM DEC 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: