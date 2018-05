May 14 (Reuters) - American Express Canada :

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA - RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA'S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN