BRIEF-American Express Co Says CEO Stephen Squeri's FY 2019 Total Compensation Was $23.8 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO SAYS CEO STEPHEN SQUERI’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $23.8 MILLION VERSUS $17.3 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO SAYS CFO JEFFREY CAMPBELL’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $13.7 MILLION VERSUS $11.9 MILLION IN FY 2018

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT DOUGLAS BUCKMINSTER’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $13.7 MILLION

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO SAYS CEO TO MEDIAN COMPENSATED EMPLOYEE PAY RATIO IS 367:1 IN 2019