FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes
Sections
Featured
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
North Korea revealed
Mattis gets warning on artillery as he peers into North Korea
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
Spain axes Catalan officials after independence claim
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 7:28 PM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* Says on Oct 23, entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due Oct 30, 2020‍​

* Says also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $500 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due October 30, 2020

* Says ‍also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due October 30, 2024​

* Says ‍securities will be issued pursuant to senior debt indenture, dated as of Aug 1, 2007, between co and Bank Of New York Mellon​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yPMIQb) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.